Friday, Mar 03, 2023
UPPSC PCS 2023: Optional subject removed; 2 new papers introduced

The UP PCS Prelims exam will be conducted on May 14 while the main exams will begin from September 23 onwards. 

uppsc exam pattern changeIn a major change, the two optional papers have been removed from the main exams. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has updated the syllabus for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services popularly known as Provincial Civil Services (PCS) main exam 2023. In a major change, the two optional papers have been removed from the main exams. 

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

The commission has introduced two new general studies papers instead of the optional exams. As per the UPPSC exam calendar, the UP PCS Prelims exam will be conducted on May 14 while the main exams will begin from September 23 onwards. 

For the UPPSC Mains 2023 exam, though the optional subjects have been removed, the number of subjects will still remain the same. The Commission further announced that the division of marks and syllabus for each subject will be announced later. 

 

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 14:49 IST
