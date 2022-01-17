UPPSC PCS 2021 Main exam from January 28: Check last 10 days’ revision strategy 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) main exam from January 28 to January 31, 2022. The UPPSC PCS main exam will be held in the written format and will consist of compulsory and optional subjects.

The compulsory subjects include General Hindi and an Essay of 150 marks each and 4 papers of general studies carrying 200 marks each. Apart from this, candidates will have to attempt 2 additional optional subjects of 150 marks each. The duration for attempting each subject is 3 hours.

Given the scale and duration of the Mains exam, it is necessary that candidates plan accordingly. Here are a few preparation tips the candidates can follow to crack the exam:

– Candidates must thoroughly understand the exam pattern- the number of questions, syllabus, weightage of each section, and type of questions asked.

– Have a brief look at the previous years’ papers and identify the questions which are asked repeatedly. This might be a specific type of question or a certain portion of the syllabus. There is a huge probability that similar questions will be asked this year too. So give more time and importance to this. Later, move on to other portions in the syllabus.

– Remember, there are a total of 8 subjects a candidate has to attempt. Come up with a strategy. For example, the candidate can spend a total of 8 hours per day, contributing 1 hour to each subject. The candidate must make sure that the strategy works for her. If not, make alterations and continue practicing.

– Candidates should have a good hold on their language. For this, read a lot- newspapers, magazines, blogs, etc. This will also help the candidate gather knowledge, which can be used in writing essays too.

– Legibility is another factor most candidates fail to recognize. UPPSC places importance on neat and clear handwriting. Many candidates tend to get worn out while writing exams. In this regard, practicing would turn out to be essential.

– While practicing, making notes of the mistakes would be helpful. It is possible that the same mistakes are being repeated. Once identified, these can be corrected. This is a very effective strategy.

– Refer to the detailed syllabus of the UPPSC PCS Main exam and the candidate must make sure they have a brief idea about each and every topic mentioned in the syllabus.

– Make use of the vast resources available online. Books, websites, and YouTube can be very resourceful.

– Time management is key. So practice with time constraints. Try answering questions within 2 hrs 45 mins, while practicing. This will keep the candidate relaxed during the exam.

– Finally, read what has been written. There might be spelling mistakes or grammatical errors. These have to be corrected before handing over the paper.