UPPSC PCS 2018 prelims results declared, over 19000 clear exam

UPPSC PCS prelims results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the PCS preliminary examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 19,096 candidates cleared the examination successfully. Around 6,35,844 candidates registered for the PCS examination, out of which 3,98,630 candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted on October 28, 2018.

UPPSC PCS prelims results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, a pdf containing the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates need to appear for the Mains exam, the date of which will be announced shortly.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

The PCS exam is being held in three phases – the prelims, the mains and viva-voice (personality test).