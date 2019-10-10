UPPSC PCS 2017 final results declared, check merit list here

UPPSC PCS 2017 final results: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released the results of the combined staff/upper subordinate (PCS) examinations 2017. The final merit list has been released, and the appointment process will begin soon.

The merit list is available at the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2017 final results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Mains examination was conducted from June 18 to July 6, 2018. A total of 14,032 candidates appeared for the Mains for the 677 vacant posts.

Pay scale

The candidates who will be selected will be in the pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

