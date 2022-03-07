UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 exams from March 23; check schedule here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates appearing for the exam can now check the revised schedule on the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be held on March 23, 24, 25, and 27 in two shifts — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year, the exam will be held in three districts of Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad.

This exam was earlier scheduled to commence on January 28 and continue till January 31, 2022. However, the exam was rescheduled due to increase in Covid cases in the country. The exams were, at that time, postponed until further notice. Now, as the Covid cases have declined in the state, the revised schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021 has been declared by the UPPSC authorities.

As per the revised schedule, shift 1 will appear for Hindi exam and shift 2 for essay, followed by General Studies I and General Studies II for shift 1 and 2 respectively on March 24. General Studies III and General Studies IV will be held for shift 1 and 2 respectively on March 25, and Elective Subject Paper I and Elective Subject Paper II for the two shifts on March 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency authorised to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Group A and Group B Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh.