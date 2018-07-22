UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher admit card 2018 released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC LT admit card 2018: The examination is being conducted for a total of 10, 768 vacancies on July 29. The examination is being conducted for a total of 10, 768 vacancies on July 29.

UPPSC LT admit card 2018: The admit card for UP LT Grade Assistant Teacher written examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All those who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination is being conducted for a total of 10, 768 vacancies on July 29 at 39 centres in Allahabad. It will be held in the online mode only and multiple objective type questions will be asked.

A total of 7,63,317 candidates have registered for the LT exam and admit cards of 67 candidates have not been released due to the High Court’s order. Due to heavy traffic many aspirants may face problem opening the admit card link. They should maintain patience, refresh the page and try after 7-10 minutes again. Over thousands of candidates downloaded the admit card within half an hour of its release

UPPSC LT admit card 2018: How to download

The exam will be carried out from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Download segment’, click on ‘Download admit card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code.

Step 4: Click on download admit card

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The duration of the same will be two hours. If a candidate answers wrong, 0.33 marks will be deducted per answer. The exam will be carried out from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

