UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher results 2018 declared, check direct link

UPPSC LT Assistant Teacher results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)has declared the results of LT Grade Assistant Teacher written examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination was conducted for a total of 10, 768 vacancies on July 29 at 39 centres in Allahabad.

UPPSC LT results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Download segment’, click on ‘Download results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code.

Step 4: Click on download results

Step 5: Results will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 7,63,317 candidates have registered for the LT exam last year, the notification of which was released in the month of May.

