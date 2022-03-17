UPPSC invites applications for departmental exam 2022; check details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for departmental exam 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in — to fill in the application form.

As per the proposed schedule, the PCS Preliminary exam 2022 is scheduled to take place on June 12 and the PCS Main exam 2022 is scheduled for September 27, 2022. All candidates applying for the posts should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

UPPSC has made it clear that the candidates applying for the exam should make sure they attach their passport-sized photograph on both the forms required. This will help in the identification of the candidates on the exam days at the examination centres. The same photograph will be used for the admit cards too.

The vacancies are for the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Commissioner (commercial tax) and District Commandant (Homeguards), and many more.

To gain access to the notice for the vacancies and exam, candidates can visit the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in — and click on the link for ‘notice regarding departmental exam – 2022’. A new PDF document will open which will have details about the posts, eligibility criteria for the vacancies, the two required forms and more instructions for the candidates.