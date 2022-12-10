UPPSC invites application for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022; check eligibility, vacancies and more

UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) today opened the applications for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official UPPSC website— uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date for submitting the fee online in the bank is January 6, 2023 and the last date for submission of application form is January 10, 2023. The applications will be accepted only when the fee is deposited in the bank, if the candidate pays the fee after the last date for payment, it will not be considered. The fee, once deposited will not be refunded.

UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022: Pay Scale

The pay scale is from Rs 27,700 to 44,770.

UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022: Vacancies

There are a total of 303 posts. There are 123 vacancies for unreserved (general) category, 81 for OBC, 63 for SC, 60 for women, 30 for EWS, 15 for ex-servicemen, 12 for PwD candidates and 6 each for ST and dependents of freedom fighters.

UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022: Eligibility

The lower age limit to apply for post is 22 years and the upper age limit is 35 years.

The applicant must have:

— a bachelor’s degree in law from a university established in Uttar Pradesh or any other university in India recognised by the Governor for the purpose or

— must have a degree in law as per provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961.

— they must be an advocate enrolled under the provisions of the Act or

— a barrister in England or Northern Ireland or a member of Bar of Advocates in Scotland and entitled to practice in the court or a court subordinate

— must have good knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script

UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the advertisement on the homepage

Step 3: Once redirected, click on apply, then click on registration

Step 4: If you are applying for the first time, you will have to enter your basic details such as name, parents’ names and more.

Step 5: Once registration is complete, fill the application form by entering your registration number and uploading necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

The application fee for unreserved and OBC categories is Rs 125, for SC, ST categories it is Rs 65, for ex-servicemen it is Rs 65 and for PwD category it is Rs 25.