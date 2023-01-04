scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

UPPSC Recruitment exam calendar 2023 released, steps to check

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: UPPSC has released the final exam calendar for six posts. The candidates can access the entire exam schedule on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in 

(Representative image by Jasbir Malhi)

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently released post-wise UPPSC 2023 exam calendar for six posts. Candidates can download the exam schedule at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in 

According to the official notice, UPPSC exams will be held from January 8, 2023 to October 9, 2023, starting with Medical Officer Ayurveda Screening Exam which is scheduled for January 8, 2023. Judicial Services PCS J 2023 Prelims Exam will be held on February 12, 2023 while Judicial Services PCS J 2023 Main exam is scheduled for May 23 to 25, 2023.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the UPPSC Exam Calendar link available on the home page

Step 3: Calendar will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the exam schedule for future references

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam is scheduled for September 23, 2023 while the commission will hold Mines Inspector (main) exam on March 19, 2023. Commission has also provided the guideline that given schedule can be changed in special circumstances.

UPPSC exams 2022 were conducted between March and December 2022. Last year, UPPSC PCS prelims exam was held on June 12. 

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:10 IST


