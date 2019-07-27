UPPSC exam calendar 2020 released: Combined state PCS prelims in June

UPPSC exam calendar 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the calendar or recruitment exam schedule for 2019 and 2020. The year 2020 will begin with assistant prosecuting officer preliminary exam on February 16, 2020 followed by assistant forest inspector and regional forest officer Mains 2018 on February 23.

The next in line is Combined state/ senior subordinate service Mains 2019 from April 20 followed by assistant prosecutor officer Main 2018 exam from May 16 and RFO/PCS forest officer 2020 exams on June 21, 2020.

Read| UPSC 202 jobs calendar

Assistant forest officer Main 2019 and 2020 will be conducted from August 16 and December 13, respectively. The Combined state subordinate service will be conducted on October 15.

Check the entire schedule for 2020

The UPPSC also revelled the dates of recruitment exams notified and to be conducted in 2019. The programmer grade 1 exam which was rescheduled several times for grade 1, grade B and grade 2 will be conducted on September 1, September 15 and October 13, respectively.

UPPSC 2019: Half-year calendar

In October, the combined state Mains 2018 exam is also scheduled to be conducted from October 18 onwards.

In the last two months, the recruitment exam for the post of spokesperson in degree college 2017 and RSF, RFO 2019 exams will be conducted on November 11 and December 15 respectively.

