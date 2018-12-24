UPPSC calendar 2019: Check dates for 10 govt recruitment exam from January-June

UPPSC exams 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a half-yearly calender for 2019. UPPSC is going to hold 10 exams for recruitment across several posts from January to June 2019. Candidates can access the calendar on the official website — uppsc.up.nic.

The most important recruitment exams including judiciary exam will be held in the first two months of the year itself. The year will begin with Uttar Pradesh Judiciary Service civil judge (mains) exam. The exam will be held on January 30, January 31 and February 1, 2019. Followed by recruitment exam for the posts of review officer/assistant review officer 2017 which will be conducted on February 17, 18 and 20.

Another senior level recruitment at the post of assistant prosecuting officer (prelims) 2019 will be conducted towards mid of the year on June 9, 2019.

There will be many recruitments for computer programmers. The exam for the recruitment of programmer, programmer grade I and II, computer operator grade B recruitment 2019 will be held on March 30, 2019. Programmer, programmer grade- I, programmer grade computer operator grade B 2019 exam for the post of programmer grade I will be held on April 28, 2019. Additional private secretary, UP Secretariat, third grade (computer knowledge) exam 2013.

The upcoming year of 2019 will also fill senior level vacancies in state-based universities. Exam for the recruitment on the post of spokesperson for the state degree college (screening) exam 2017 will be conducted on May 19, 2019. For the Recruitment exam for the post of assistant registrar will be held on March 5 and 6, 2019. The dental surgeon screening exam 2018 will be conducted on March 17, 2019.

Towards the end of the mid-year calendar will be the 10th and last exam combined state sub-junior level service (general selection, differently abled backlog, special selection) (Mains) exam 2019 will be held on June 17, 2019.

The official notification states that in case of a special provision the exam dates can be changed, else the dates can be considered final and candidates can start preparing.

