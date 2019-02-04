UPPSC engineering service exam 2013 result declared, check interview dates

UPPSC engineering service exam 2013: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for the interview for the combined state of engineering services exam conducted in 2013 on its official notification, uppsc.up.nic.in. The UP PSC has also released list of candidates qualified for the interview round.

Advertising

The candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for the job. Several positions including assistant engineer (civil engineer), assistant engineer (mechanical engineering), and assistant engineer (electrical engineering) for which 2086, 507 and three candidates respectively have been shortlisted for next round.

UPPSC engineering service exam result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result engineering services 2013’

Step 3: A PDF will open, find your registration number

The exams were conducted on Aprl 10, 12 and 13, 2016. Total 7104 candidates have cleared the exam.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.