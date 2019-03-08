UPPSC dental surgeon admit card released, how to download

UPPSC dental surgeon admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the screening exam for the post of dental surgeon under the medical health and child welfare, UP. Candidates can download the admit card from the official websites, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 595 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The admit card will have the date of exam, venue and other details. The written exam is expected to be conducted on March 17, 2019.

UPPSC dental surgeon admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card for dental surgeon screening exam’

Step 3: Log-in using registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out. According to the official notification, it is mandatory to carry a print out of the e-admit card to the exam as identity proof without which no candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam.

