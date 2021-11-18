UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam admit cards released

November 18, 2021 5:00:35 pm
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the state combined state agriculture services main examination. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from November 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2-5 pm. A total of 1393 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the mains exam.
Steps to download UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam admit cards
Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Step 3: Key in your login details and submit
Step 4: Check and download the admit card
Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam. As per the data shared by the commission, a total of 73,792 candidates had registered for the preliminary exam out of which 38,045 candidates had appeared in the exam. A total of 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam.
The selection for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. The commission aims to fill up a total of 564 vacancies through the Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-