Thursday, November 18, 2021
UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam admit cards released

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from November 26 to 28 in two shifts

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 5:00:35 pm
candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their login details.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the state combined state agriculture services main examination. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from November 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2-5 pm. A total of 1393 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the mains exam.

Steps to download UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Key in your login details and submit

Step 4: Check and download the admit card

Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam. As per the data shared by the commission, a total of 73,792 candidates had registered for the preliminary exam out of which 38,045 candidates had appeared in the exam. A total of 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam.

The selection for appointment will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Main exam and interview. The commission aims to fill up a total of 564 vacancies through the Agriculture Services Exam 2020 on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

