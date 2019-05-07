UPPSC combined Mains 2018 application form released: Check vacancy details, how to apply, eligibility

UPPSC combined Mains 2018 application form: The Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh (UPPSC) has released the online form for the combined state and upper subordinate services 2018. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 917 posts are to be filled through this exam. Only those who have cleared the UPPSC Prelims 2018 result will be eligible for the same. The results for UPPSC Mains 2018 were released on April 30, 2019.

The application process has begun from today and will conclude on May 16, 2019 (Thursday). Candidates will then be given a window till May 22, 2019 to modify their forms online.

UPPSC combined Mains 2018 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘combined state / upper subordinate services Main exam 2018’

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Print out the duly filled form

UPPSC combined Mains 2018: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 185. Those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 105 and those from PwD category will have to pay Rs 25 as fee.

UPPSC combined Mains 2018: Salary

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

A total of 19,096 candidates cleared the examination successfully. Around 6,35,844 candidates registered for the PCS examination, out of which 3,98,630 candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted on October 28, 2018.

