UPPSC civil judge mains admit card released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC civil judge mains admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit cards for the mains exam 2018 for the post of civil judge (junior division) on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The mains exam will consist of consist of five subjects each for 200 marks each, namely, general knowledge, language, substantiative law, procedure and evidence, and penal, revenue and local laws. Shortlisted candidates will be further selected for interview round which will constitute for 100 marks.

UPPSC civil judge mains admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to download admit card for civil judge mains 2018’

Step 3: A new page will open, follow it

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, date of birth, gender

Step 5: Click, ‘download admit card’ button

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to take coloured A-4 size printout of the admit card and carry it along with them to the exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

