UPPSC calendar 2019 released: Check exam dates for UP government jobs this year

UPPSC exam dates 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment exams scheduled between to be conducted in 2019. As per the schedule, the recruitment exams will begin on July 7 and end on December 22 this year.

The first exam in the series if for the post of computer operator grade B will be conducted on July 7, followed by programmer grade 1 exam on July 14, 2019. These vacancies are part of the jobs advertised under UPPSC computer operator, programmer recruitment 2019. The recruitment exam for the post of programmer grade 2 exam will be conducted on August 25, 2019. A total of 16 vacancies including programmer grade I, programmer grade II and computer operator grade B are on offer through this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 1,77,500.

The second exam to be conducted in July is for the post of a spokesperson at the state degree college, screening exam will be conducted on July 28, 2019.

The UP combined state / upper subordinate services and assistant conservator of forest (SCF) and range forest officer (RFO) exam notified to in 2018 to recruit at 831 posts will be conducted on October 20, 2019, according to the UPPSC recruitment exam calendar 2019.

The third level of exam for recruitment at the post of additional private secretary (UP Secretariat) will be conducted on December 15, 2019. The UPPS Combined intersection service exam 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019

