UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019: Apply for 309 posts, check details here

UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj has released the detailed notification inviting applications for the Block Education Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website till January 13, 2019. The application process began on December 13, 2019. The number of vacant posts are 309.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary and mains examination. The preliminary exam will consist of general studies (objective) exam. The total number of marks will be 300 and the time duration of the preliminary exam will be 2 hours.

UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates have to pay Rs 125. SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen candidates have to shell out Rs 65 while handicapped candidates will have to pay Rs 25.

UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must have a bachelors degree in education from a University established by law in India.

Age Limit: Candidates should be in the age limit of 21 to 40 years. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of preliminary and mains examination. The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions where negative marking will be imposed for wrong answers given by the candidates. The syllabus for the preliminary and mains exam is provided on the official notification.

UPPSC BEO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘All advertisements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: Click on the link for ‘Block Education Officer’ and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for further reference.

