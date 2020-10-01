UPPSC BEO prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

UPPSC BEO prelims result 2020 available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC BEO prelims result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the result for the Block Education Officer (BEO) prelims recruitment exam 2020. As per the commission, a total of 4,591 candidates got qualified in the prelims, and will appear for mains. The result will be uploaded soon on the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The prelims exam was held on August 16 for 309 vacancies. The dates for main will be released soon, and candidates can get the entire schedule from the official website.

UPPSC BEO prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPPSC BEO prelims 2020 result’ link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a print out

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examination. The total number of questions in the BEO main will be 300 and the time duration will be two hours. The syllabus and paper pattern for mains is provided on the official notification.

