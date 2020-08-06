UPPSC BEO prelims admit card released, check details on exam

UPPSC BEO prelims admit card 2020: Download at uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC BEO prelims admit card 2020: Download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC BEO prelims admit card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the admit card for the Block Education Officer (BEO) prelims recruitment exam 2020. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The prelims exam was scheduled to be held in March, but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The recruitment exam will be conducted on August 16 for 309 vacancies. The examination will be conducted in around 18 districts from 12 to 2 pm.

UPPSC BEO admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7 Check and download it

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examination. The preliminary exam will consist of general studies (objective) exam. The total number of marks will be 300 and the time duration of the preliminary exam will be two hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd