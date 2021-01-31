UPPSC BEO main result 2019 released, here’s how to check

UPPSC BEO main result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the result for the Block Education Officer (BEO) main recruitment exam 2019. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.
A total of 309 candidates have qualified in the main exam that was held on December 6, 2020.
UPPSC BEO main result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPPSC BEO main 2019 result’ link
Step 3: A pdf with roll number of selected candidates will appear
Step 4: Download, and take a print out.
The candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examination. The recruitment notification was released on December 13, 2019.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.