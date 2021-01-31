UPPSC BEO main result 2019 released, here’s how to check

A total of 309 candidates have qualified in the BEO main exam

UPPSC BEO main result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the result for the Block Education Officer (BEO) main recruitment exam 2019. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 309 candidates have qualified in the main exam that was held on December 6, 2020.

UPPSC BEO main result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPPSC BEO main 2019 result’ link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a print out.

The candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examination. The recruitment notification was released on December 13, 2019.