UPPSC BEO admit card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj has released the admit card for the Block Education Officer (BEO) recruitment exam. The candidates can visit the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in to download the hall ticket. The application process began on December 13, 2019. The number of vacant posts is 309.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examination. The preliminary exam will consist of general studies (objective) exam. The total number of marks will be 300 and the time duration of the preliminary exam will be two hours.

UPPSC BEO admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPPSC BEO Admit Card 2020 link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7 Check and download it

The commission will conduct the prelims examination for the posts of block education officer on March 22. The examination will be conducted across 18 locations in the state. The exam will commence from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm. The BEO prelims result declaration date has not been released yet. Keep checking this page for latest inputs.

