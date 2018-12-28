Uttar Pradesh UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: Salary above 1 lakh, application process ends January 25

UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 1.51 lakh per month.

There are 17 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply online through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The online window for the application process will be closed on January 25, 2019.

UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 17

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years of age as on July 1, 2018. The candidates must attain 21 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per official notification.

UPPSC APO recruitment 2018: Educational qualification

The candidates should possess a degree in Law from any recognised university.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 125. For candidates belong to Scheduled caste, the candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 65, while Rs 25 for the Handicapped candidates.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, on or before January 25, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: December 28, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 25, 2019.

