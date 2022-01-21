UPPSC 2022 exam calendar released; PCS prelims on June 12

UPPSC exams 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule of recruitment exams to be held in the academic year 2022-23. The exams are scheduled to be conducted between March and December 2022. Candidates can check the schedule on the official UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The combined state/upper subordinate services PCS (Prelims) exam, 2022, will be conducted on June 12. The PCS (Main) 2021 exam will be conducted between March 23 and March 27. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between January 28 to 31, 2022, but because of a rise in Covid-19 cases, the postponement was announced.

The Combined state engineering services (general/special selection)-2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 17, followed by the The review officer (RO)/assistant review officer (ARO) (general/special selection) main exam,2021 scheduled for April 24.

The assistant conservator of forests (ACF)/regional forest officer (RFO) service (main) exam 2021 will be conducted from April 3 meanwhile the commission would conduct staff nurse (male) preliminary recruitment exam-2017 on April 10.