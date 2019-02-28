UPPRPB UP Police SI result in March, 5000 new vacancies soon

UPPRPB UP police SI result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) is likely to announce the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of sub-inspector by March second week. The recruitment test was conducted in December 2018. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

Talking to indianexpress.com, a highly placed source said, “The evaluation process is on. It will be announced in March, most likely the result can be expected within 10 days’ time.” The selected candidates will have to appear for physical measurement and document verification round, post which a final merit list will be released, based on which the job will be granted.

UPPRPB UP police SI result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UP SI result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open, check your roll number

Candidates need to download their result and take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, there are reports that over 5000 sub-inspector posts will be advertised soon by the UPPRPB.

Additionally, 1500 constable jobs are also expected to be announced before general elections 2019. Candidates will be hired at a monthly remuneration of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800. These jobs are also said to be advertised by March 20, 2019.

