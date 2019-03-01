Toggle Menu
UPPRPB UP Police result for SI, PAC, civil police declared; check merit list

UPPRPB UP Police SI, PAC result: A total of 2,181 jobs were to be filled through this recruitment drive. A total of 5,42, 124 candidates applied for the exam

UPPRPB UP civil SI, fire brigade officer released at uppbpb.gov.in. (Representational Image)

UPPRPB UP Police SI, PAC result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of platoon commander, PAC, sub-inspector, and fireman on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 17, 2016.

A total of 2,181 jobs were to be filled through this recruitment drive. A total of 5,42, 124 candidates applied for the exam. Candidates appeared for the written exam and physical endurance and document verification round.

UPPRPB UP Police SI, PAC result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result list of SI, platoon commander, fire brigade officer II….’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: A PDF will open, find your roll number

Meanwhile, the result for SI exam conducted in 2019 is still awaited. According to sources, the result is expected to be released in March second week. Additionally, UPPRPB is also expected to announce 5000 more vacancies by March mid-month.

