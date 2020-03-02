UPPRPB UP Police Constable result declared: Check cut-off

UP Police recruitment result ar uppbpb.gov.in (Representational image) UP Police recruitment result ar uppbpb.gov.in (Representational image)

UPPRPB Constable result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of a constable at its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. For a total of 49,568 posts as many as 19,38,363 candidates had applied.

These applicants had to appear for a written exam in January 27 and 28, 2019. Those who clear the written exam were called for physical fitness examination which was held from November 28, 2019 to January 28, 2020.

UPPRPB Constable result: cut-off score

Reserved Armed Constable

PAC

UPPRPB Constable result: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check name, roll number

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd