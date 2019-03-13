Toggle Menu
UPPRPB UP Police Constable answer key released: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upprpb-up-police-constable-answer-key-released-uppbpb-gov-in-5624283/

UPPRPB UP Police Constable answer key released: How to download

UPPRPB UP police constable answer key: The exam was conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019. The answer key will be available on the website till March 17, 2019.

upprpb, up police answerkey, upprpb answer key, up constable answer key, up police constable answer key, upprpb constable answer key, uppbpb.gov.in, employment news, sarkari news, sarkari naukri, india result, manabadi
UPPRPB UP Police constable answer key 2019: Can be checked at uppbpb.gov.in. (File Photo)

UPPRPB UP police constable answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final answer key for the post of reserved regional armed constable on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on January 27 and 28 in two slots – morning and evening. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and medical verification to be eligible for the job.

UPRPB Up Police constable answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of slot you appeared for
step 3: A PDF will open

Candidates need to download the answer key and take print out for future reference.

Advertising

Earlier an answer key was uploaded on the website for which candidates were given a window to raise objections till February 7, 2019. This is the final answer key and candidates can not raise objections. The answer key will be available on the website till March 17, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Stipends for apprentices higher than minimum wages, says report
2 RPF SI cut-off 2019 released at si.rpfonlinereg.org: How to download
3 Join Air India to earn over one lakh, walk-in-interview starts April