UPPRPB UP Police Constable answer key released: How to download

UPPRPB UP police constable answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final answer key for the post of reserved regional armed constable on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on January 27 and 28 in two slots – morning and evening. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and medical verification to be eligible for the job.

UPRPB Up Police constable answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of slot you appeared for

step 3: A PDF will open

Candidates need to download the answer key and take print out for future reference.

Earlier an answer key was uploaded on the website for which candidates were given a window to raise objections till February 7, 2019. This is the final answer key and candidates can not raise objections. The answer key will be available on the website till March 17, 2019.

