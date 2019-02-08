UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment: Last date to apply for 2,065 posts extended, check updates

UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Polie Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had extended the last date to submit the online application form for 2,065 posts. Earlier the last date to apply for the posts was February 9, 2019; now according to the official release, candidates can apply up till February 16, 2019, for the same. Interested candidates can apply at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official notification the extension has been provided because many candidates were facing difficulties in submitting the form online. The Board had received emails and letters from candidates asking to provide more time to them, following which, states the release, the extension has been decided. Now the application process will close at 11:55 pm on February 16.

UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UP police fireman recruitment application’

Step 3: A New page will open, click on ‘click here to register’

Step 4: Step 4: Read instructions on the dialogue box carefully, press close

Step 5: Start filling the form

Step 6: Generate user id and password and log-in

Step 7: Upload images

Step 8: Make payment

UPPRPB UP fireman recruitment: Pay Scale

Candidates who are selected through the recruitment process including a written test followed by a physical endurance test will be recruited at a monthly remuneration of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, according to the official release.

