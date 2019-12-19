UPPRPB UP Police constable admit card 2019 for DV, PST released: How to download

UPPRPB UP Police constable admit card 2019: Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. (Representational Image) UPPRPB UP Police constable admit card 2019: Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number and password. (Representational Image)

UPPRPB UP Police constable admit card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the admit card for document verification (DV), physical standard test (PST) for constable recruitment. The UPPRPB conducted the written exam on January 27 and January 28, 2019. All those qualified the exam have to appear for the next level test – DV, PST.

To download the admit card, visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.up.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card for the fourth level of DV/ PST will be conducted for D-22 to D- 26. Here is the schedule.

D- 22 ———-December 21

D- 23———— December 22

D- 24 ———– December 26

D- 25 ————December 27

D – 26 ———- December 28

Candidates can login on the website using their registration ID and password after the link is activated.

UP Police constable admit card 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘UP Police admit card download’

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number, download

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

The official website is running slow. As per the official notice, the board states that the link to download the admit card will be activated in the evening of December 18. However, the candidates have been trying since last night to download UPPRPB admit card. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly.

