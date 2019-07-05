UPPRPB releases admit card for stenographer, SI recruitment exam: Check how to download

UPPRPB stenographer, SI, computer operator admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exams to be conducted to hire at the posts of police stenographer and sub-inspector (SI). The admit cards have been released at uppbpb.gov.in. Both the recruitment exams will be conducted on July 11 (Thursday), 2019.

The vacancies were released in 2017. The exam will be conducted on July 11 is for backlog posts left vacant under the computer grade A recruitment notice. For the post of assistant sub-inspector (ASI), sub-inspector (SI) there will be a typing test followed by document verification and physical eligibility test (PET).

UPPRPB stenographer, SI, computer operator admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will available, download

The exam is for backlog vacancies for exams conducted in 2017 and 2018 earlier.

