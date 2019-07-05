Toggle Menu
UPPRPB releases admit card for stenographer, SI recruitment exam: Check how to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upprpb-releases-admit-card-for-stenographer-si-recruitment-exam-check-how-to-download-uppbpb-gov-in-5816908/

UPPRPB releases admit card for stenographer, SI recruitment exam: Check how to download

UPPRPB stenographer, SI, computer operator admit card: Download from the website, uppbpb.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on July 11.

SAMS, Odisha, SCERT, SCERT odiha, D.ElEd result, odisha teacher training, scert.samsodisha.gov.in, education news
SCERT Odisha result 2019: Check marks at scert.samsonline.gov.in. (Representational image)

UPPRPB stenographer, SI, computer operator admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exams to be conducted to hire at the posts of police stenographer and sub-inspector (SI). The admit cards have been released at uppbpb.gov.in. Both the recruitment exams will be conducted on July 11 (Thursday), 2019.

The vacancies were released in 2017. The exam will be conducted on July 11 is for backlog posts left vacant under the computer grade A recruitment notice. For the post of assistant sub-inspector (ASI), sub-inspector (SI) there will be a typing test followed by document verification and physical eligibility test (PET).

UPPRPB stenographer, SI, computer operator admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select on the admit card link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Admit card will available, download

Read | Do not prepare for job role, prepare to learn: Recruiters on what makes a graduate ‘job ready’

Advertising

The exam is for backlog vacancies for exams conducted in 2017 and 2018 earlier.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Infrastructure gets priority, focus on ease of living, says FM Sitharaman
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Lower corporate tax will boost profits of a large swathe of companies
3 Union Budget 2019: Richest to pay more tax, break for affordable housing