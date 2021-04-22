UPPRPB recruitment for 1,277 posts: Here’s how to apply

The last day to submit the application is May 21, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications from graduate candidates for the position of police sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector of police (Accounts), and assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk). The application starts on May 1. Interested candidates fill the application form online at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in. The last day to submit the application is May 21, 2021.

The recruitment drive will offer 1,277 posts which include, 624 posts for UP police clerk, 358 UP police accounts, and 295 posts police sub-inspector (confidential). Apart from these, there are 32 posts offered for SI confidential and 20 for ASI accounts in Lucknow.

UPPRPB recruitment: Eligibility for offered posts

ASI Clerk-

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university/ institutions.

Candidates must have Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM and English typing 30 WPM and have passes O level exam.

ASI accounts-

Candidates must have a graduate degree in accounts or commerce stream.

Candidates should have Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and passed the O-level exam.

SI confidential-

Candidate should possess a bachelor degree in any stream from any recognized University/ Institution.

-Candidate must have a Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM and English typing 30 WPM.

For SI confidential posts, candidate should be capable of typing 8 WPM in Hindi and have passed the O level exam.

Candidates should also fulfill the age limit and physical eligibility criteria. Depending upon the posts, the age limit may vary from 21 to 28 years.

UPPRPB recruitment: How to apply (Will be active on May 1)

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Make a selection of the posts

Step 4: Fill up the application form with the necessary details

Step 5: Upload the required scanned documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and take a print out of the confirmation page

For further details, check the official notification of UPPRPB

The selection process will be based on a written test, followed by a computer typing test. Candidates need to qualify for all the stages to be selected for the posts.

For assistant sub-inspector of police (clerk), selected candidates will be offered a band of Rs 5200 – Rs 20200 and pay grade of Rs 2800 and for police sub-inspector (confidential), a band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and grade pay of Rs 4200.