UPPRPB UP firemen recruitment for 2,065 posts: Here’s how to apply

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Board (UPPRPB) has initiated the application process for the post of fireman on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 2,065 posts are on offer. The last date to apply and submit application fee is February 9, 2019.

Candidates selected for the job will be paid in the pay matrix level 3 and get a monthly salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,000. Candidates must be 18 years or above and not more than 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018, according to official notification.

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UP police fireman recruitment application’

Step 3: A New page will open, click on ‘click here to register’

Step 4: Read instructions on the dialogue box carefully, press close

Step 5: Start filling the form

Step 6: Generate user id and password and log-in

Step 7: Upload images

Step 8: Make payment

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: Application fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 400. There is category-wise relaxation for reserved category candidates. Candidates can submit fee via online and offline modes. In the case of online mode, net-banking and cards are acceptable and in case of offline mode, candidates will have to submit a challan

