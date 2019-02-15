UPPRPB fireman recruitment: Last date to apply for 2,065 vacancies tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: Tomorrow, February 16 (Saturday) is the last day to apply for the post of fireman at the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Earlier, the registration process was to conclude on February 11 but was extended till today. Interested can apply at uppbpb.gov.in before 11:59 pm, Saturday.

The UP Police is aiming to fill a total of 2,065 vacancies through this recruitment exam. Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by a physical eligibility test. Selected candidates then will have to appear for interview round followed by documents verification.

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click, ‘fireman recruitment application..’ link

Step 3: A new window will open, register and start applying

Step 4: Upload images and documents

Step 5: Pay Fee

Candidates need to take a print out of fee receipt and a copy of the duly filled form for future reference.

UPPRPB firemen recruitment: Pay scale

The candidates selected for the post will get a monthly remuneration in the scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

