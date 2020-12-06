UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: Apply for 212 posts for diploma pass, salary at Rs 44,900

UPPCL JE recruitment: Apply at upenergy.in. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the post of trainee junior engineer (JE). A total of 212 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. To be selected for the job, candidates need to clear a computer-based test. The application process has begun and it will conclude on December 28. Candidates can pay their fee till December 30. The exam will be held in February 2021. Apply at upenergy.in

The test will be of three hours long consisting of 150 questions for 200 marks. Each correct answer will give candidates one mark while for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. Candidates will have to get at least 30 per cent marks to be shortlisted further. A category-wise merit list will be released, based on which candidates will be selected. The selected candidates will have to undergo training programmes.

UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1.

Education: Candidates having a three-year diploma course or a relevant certification or degree can apply for the job.

UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For SC, ST candidates who are domiciles of UP, the fee is Rs 700. For physically handicapped candidates the fee is Rs 10.

UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of 7th pay commission with minimum pay at Rs 44,900 along with DA and other allowances as per rules.

