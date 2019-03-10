UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Apply for 4102 posts for class 10th pass

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the post of the technician (line) on its official website, upenergy.in. A total of 4102 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment drive. Online application process will begin from April 1, 2019 and conclude on April 30, 2019. Candidates can submit application fee from April 2 to March 1, 2019.
Candidates will have to appear for an online recruitment exam to be eligible for the job. The dates of the CBT exam are yet to be announced. Exact dates of the exam are yet to be announced but according to the official notification, the recruitment test will be conducted in May 2019.
UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class 10 and should also have ITI diploma to be eligible for the job
Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age as on January 1, 2019 and the upper age limit to apply for the job is 40 years.
UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on recruitment/vacancy
Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ next to ‘vacancies technician..’
Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 5: Register using personal details
Step 6: Use registered id to log-in
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment
UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 700.
