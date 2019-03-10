Toggle Menu
UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Apply for 4102 posts for class 10th passhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/uppcl-technician-recruitment-2019-apply-for-4102-posts-for-class-10th-pass-upenergy-in-5619290/

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Apply for 4102 posts for class 10th pass

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: The online application process will begin from April 1, 2019 and conclude on April 30, 2019.

uppcl, uppcl jobs, uppscl recruitment 2109, upenergy.in, up govt jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari exam, sarkari job, sarkari naukrir esult, employment news, latest govt job, latest uppcl jobs, sarkari naukri
UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Apply at upenergy.in. (Representational Image)

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the post of the technician (line) on its official website, upenergy.in. A total of 4102 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment drive. Online application process will begin from April 1, 2019 and conclude on April 30, 2019. Candidates can submit application fee from April 2 to March 1, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for an online recruitment exam to be eligible for the job. The dates of the CBT exam are yet to be announced. Exact dates of the exam are yet to be announced but according to the official notification, the recruitment test will be conducted in May 2019.

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class 10 and should also have ITI diploma to be eligible for the job

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age as on January 1, 2019 and the upper age limit to apply for the job is 40 years.

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on recruitment/vacancy
Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ next to ‘vacancies technician..’
Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 5: Register using personal details
Step 6: Use registered id to log-in
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 700.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 KAR TET result 2018 declared, how to download
2 BPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 114 jobs for engineers; check eligibility, how to apply
3 SSC stenographer group C, D answer key: Last date to raise objections tomorrow