UPPCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 296 posts for diploma holders, earn over Rs 44000

UPPCL recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) invited applications for the post of junior engineer (trainee) electrical. A total of 296 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at upenergy.in.

The applications are open and will conclude on October 16, however, candidates can pay the fee till October 18. To get the job, candidates will have to clear a written test and interview round. The test will be held in the fourth week of November. The selected candidates will then have to undergo a training period.

UPPCL recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

To clear the exam, candidates need to clear a 200 marks exam consisting of 200 questions, of which 150 questions will be from diploma-level engineering syllabus, 20 from general knowledge, 20 from reasoning and 10 from general Hindi. Every correct answer will be for one marks and for every wrong answer will cost 0.25 marks.

UPPCL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be between the age group of 18 years to 40 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

Education: Candidates must have a three-year diploma in electrical engineering from a recognised institute.

UPPCL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘vacancy/result’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on view next to ‘apply online for the post of junior engineer trainee’

Step 4: Click on ‘new user registration’

Step 5: Fill in personal details, register

Step 6: Fill in the form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

UPPCL recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as examination fee. For SC, ST domiciles of UP category candidates the fee will be 700 and for PwD the fee is Rs 10.

UPPCL recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at 7th level of pay matrix. The minimum pay will be Rs 44,900 per month and allowances will be paid additionally.

