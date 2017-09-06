UPPCL postpones steno, office assistant exam, check details here

UPPCL exam dates to release soon UPPCL exam dates to release soon

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has postponed the multiple recruitment examination that was scheduled to begin from tomorrow, September 7. In a notice, UPPCL has informed that the exam is being “postponed due to floods as well as climatic force majeure conditions in the state.”

As per the earlier schedule, the written examinations for office assistant, assistant review officer, assistant private secretary and stenographer grade 3 was scheduled to held from September 7 to 12. UPPCL has informed that they will soon intimidate the fresh exam dates.

There were a total of 2,555 posts notified under the Advertisement No. 11/VSA/2016.

Vacancy details

Stenographer Grade-III: 259

Office Assistant Grade-III posts: 2,296

For office assitant post, UPPCL will conduct two types of exams. The bi-lingual exam will be of 150 marks. The first part will be online while the other will be computer typing test. There will be negative marking for objective type question.

The candidates will be shortlisted for the typing test on the basis of performance in the second paper.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd