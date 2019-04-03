UPPCL line technician online form released for 4102 posts: 10th pass can apply, salary up to Rs 86,100

UPPCL line technician recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of the technician (line) at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun and will conclude on April 30, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website upenergy.in. Candidates can submit fee from April 2 to May 5, 2019. Exam for the same will be conducted in the second week of May 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam which will be conducted in CBT format followed by a skill test; after which a final merit list will be released. A total of 4,102 vacancies are to be filled with this recruitment process. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 27,200 to Rs 86,100.

UPPCL line technician recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total: 4102

Unreserved category – 2052

OBC – 1107

SC – 8861

ST – 82

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class 10 and should also have ITI diploma to be eligible for the job

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age as on January 1, 2019 and the upper age limit to apply for the job is 40 years.

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘vacancy/recruitment’ under the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘view’ next to ‘apply online for the post of the technician (line)’

Step 4: Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Register using personal details

Step 6: Use registered id to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

UPPCL technician recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 700.

