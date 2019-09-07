UPPCL junior engineer recruitment notification for 296 posts for diploma holders released, salary Rs 44,900

UPPCL recruitment notification 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) invited applications for the post of junior engineer (JE) trainee at its official website, upenergy.in. The applications will begin from September 23 and conclude on October 16. A total of 296 vacancies are to be filled through this programme.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to clear an exam of three hours duration. It will have a total of 200 questions for 200 marks. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

UPPCL recruitment notification 2019: Qualification

Education: Candidates should have a diploma in electrical engineering.

Age: Candidates need to be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The upper age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

UPPCL recruitment notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘vacancy/result’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘vacancies for junior engineer trainee’

Step 5: The application link will be activated from September 23 in the meanwhile, the notification is being displayed

UPPCL recruitment notification 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at the monthly pay of Rs 44,900 along with other allowances.

