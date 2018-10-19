UPPCL JE result 2018 declared at uppcl.org

UPPCL JE result 2018 is available on the official website UPPCL JE result 2018 is available on the official website

UPPCL JE result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Lucknow has released the result for the junior engineer (trainee) recruitment examination that was held on October 18. The candidates who appeared for the exam on August 27 can check their result at the official website – uppcl.org. The online submission of the application form had started from October 8, 2017 and had closed on October 31, 2017. The exam will be held in November, dates of which will be announced later.

UPPCL conducted the exam to fill 226 posts and have shortlisted 449 candidates for the document verification round that will be held on October 29.

UPPCL JE result 2018: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the view result tab towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Click on the UPPCL JE result 2018 link

Step 5: A pdf file will open displaying roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Selection process: The selection will be based on the written test only. The candidates have to undergo a training programme. Once they have been over with it, they’ll be assigned their positions.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd