UPPCL assistant engineer admit card released: Steps to download hall ticket, exam pattern

UPPCL assistant engineer admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of assistant engineer. Candidates who had applied can download their admit card from the official website, upenergy.in .

Reportedly, a total of 301 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The date, time and venue of the written will be mentioned on the hall ticket along with instructions.

UPPCL assistant engineer admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in

Step 2: Click on ‘vacancy/result’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘download’ next to ‘assistant engineer (trainee)…’ link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Fill-in details, admit card will be available at the dashboard, download

UPPCL assistant engineer admit card: Exam pattern

As per the official notification, the exam will consist of 75 per cent question at the level of bacherlor’s of engineering, 10 per cent from general knowledge or awareness, 10 per cent from reasoning or aptitude and 5 per cent from general Hindi. For every wrong question 25 per cent of allotted marks will be deducted.

