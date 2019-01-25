UPPCL AO, ARO skill test result declared, check documents needed for next round

UPPCL AO, ARO skill test result: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result for the skill test conducted to recruit on the post of accounts officer, assistant officer technician on its official website, upenergy.in. A total of 2842 vacancies were on the offer through the recruitment exam.
The recruitment exam was conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode on September 13 and 13, 2018. Selected candidates then appeared for a skill test on January 11, 2019. Now, shortlisted candidates will be appearing for a document verification round on February 4, 2019 on 11 am. For the post of AO, the document verification round will be in afternoon shift, 3 pm onwards.
UPPCL AO, ARO skill test result: Documents required
Candidates will have to bring the following documents for the next round –
Print out of online application form
Certificate of birth/Class 10 certificate
Certificate of bachelor’s degree
Latest caste certificate issued by UP govt (if required)
Latest domicile certificate (for reserved category candidates)
Ex-serviceman certificate in which duration of service and date of retirement should be mentioned
Certificate of dependent on freedom fighter issued by the district magistrate
Physically handicapped certificate (if required)
At least two latest, coloured passport sized photo
UPPCL AO, ARO skill test result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancy/Results’ link in the main tab
Step 3: Click on ‘view’ next to the link ‘list of shortlisted candidates ARO/AO..’
Step 4: A PDF will open in new page, check your roll number