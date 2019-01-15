UPPCL accounts officer, assistant officer recruitment exams 2018: Admit card available for download, know how

Toggle Menu
UPPCL recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the accounts officer, assistant officer technician recruitment examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website, upenergy.in.

UPPCL recruitment 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2842

Designation

Accounts Officer: 42

Assistant Account: 21

Technician: 2,779

Pay scale

Accounts Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Assistant Account: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 29,800 to Rs 94,300.

Technician: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,200 to Rs 86,100.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination. The competitive examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of April 2018. For final dates and other updates, keep checking this page.

