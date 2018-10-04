UPPBPB UP Police constable re-exam dates for second shift candidates announced

The police constable exam for the second shift candidates will be held on October 25 and 26. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar. (Representational image) The police constable exam for the second shift candidates will be held on October 25 and 26. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar. (Representational image)

UPPBPB recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the new dates for the UP Police constable examination. The board had to cancel the June 18 and 19 exams as the question paper of second slot test were distributed in the first slot in some of the exam centres, thereby the transparency, fairness of the exam is compromised. To ensure equality and free and fair conduct of the exam, the second slot paper for all the centres has been cancelled.

The police constable exam for the second shift candidates will be held on October 25 and 26. To check more details, candidates can visit the official website — uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in.

This year, UPPBPB had announced vacancies for 41,500 constable posts. For civil, the vacancies are around 23,000 and for arms constable, it is 18,000. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test, physical test and document verification.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd