UpGrad to hire 1000 PhDs as faculty for 10 new institutes globally

Higher education company upGrad launched its new brand “UGDX” which will open its 10 Institutes in the next year. Out of these, 3 institutes will be opened in the US of which the San Francisco unit goes live in January 2023, 5 in India across Delhi and Chennai to add to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and 1 in Singapore and the Middle East, each.

As per the press release, UGDX will hire around 1000 PhDs to teach specialised subjects in these institutes. The plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and shall use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem.

UGDX will specialize in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses and the cloud, and will offer certificates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes in these areas.

“Every UGDX will have an incubation unit, to invest in IPs and foster budding entrepreneurs to formulate ideas and build patents which will be developed and nurtured inside the Institute itself,” Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, Founder & CEO, upGrad INSOFE informed.