scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

UpGrad to hire 1000 PhDs as faculty for 10 new institutes globally

As per the press release, UGDX will hire around 1000 PhDs to teach specialised subjects in these institutes.

hiring, employment rateThe plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies (Representative image)

Higher education company upGrad launched its new brand “UGDX” which will open its 10 Institutes in the next year.  Out of these, 3 institutes will be opened in the US of which the San Francisco unit goes live in January 2023, 5 in India across Delhi and Chennai to add to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and 1 in Singapore and the Middle East, each.

As per the press release, UGDX will hire around 1000 PhDs to teach specialised subjects in these institutes. The plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and shall use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem. 

Read |Bagged a crore over package? Here’s how to decode your salary

UGDX will specialize in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses and the cloud, and will offer certificates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes in these areas. 

 “Every UGDX will have an incubation unit, to invest in IPs and foster budding entrepreneurs to formulate ideas and build patents which will be developed and nurtured inside the Institute itself,” Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, Founder & CEO, upGrad INSOFE informed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:15:01 pm
Next Story

Sridevi was worried after Janhvi Kapoor decided to become an actor, Boney Kapoor reveals the reason. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement