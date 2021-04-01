scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
UPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 105 vacancies, check details

UPCL recruitment 2021: The last date to submit application is April 16. Interested candidates can apply for the same at the official website upcl.org

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2021 12:26:22 pm
UPCL recruitment 2021: The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant engineer, senior industrial engineer, accounts officer, law Officer, and personnel officer. The last date to submit application is April 16. Interested candidates can apply for the same at the official website of UPC at upcl.org.

There are a total of 105 vacancies to be filled through the recruitment drive, out of which 79 vacancies are for assistant engineer, 15 for accounts officer, 8 for personnel officer, 2 for law officer, and one for senior industrial engineer.

Eligibility criteria:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical Trainee)

Candidates must have qualified with a bachelor’s degree in electronics, electrical, mechanical, power system engineering, power engineering, or those engineering branches.

Assistant Engineer (Civil):

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in civil, or relevant qualifications.

The registration fee for the Candidates belonging to the general/ OBC/ EWS category is Rs 800. For SC/ ST candidates of Uttarakhand, the application fee is Rs 400.

For details on eligibility criteria, age limit, education qualifications, please refer to the official notification.

