Tuesday, July 05, 2022
UP TGT, PGT application submission deadline extended; check how to apply

Interested candidates can register and apply for the positions at upsessb.org or upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2022 6:05:47 pm
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the deadline for online applications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested candidates can register and apply for the positions at upsessb.org or upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date for submission of online applications was July 9, which has now been extended till July 16, 2022. The deadline for enrollment is July 10, 2022, and the last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13,2022. 

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board PG Assistant Result declared: Check how to download

UP TGT PGT: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘Click here to apply online for TGT-Examination 2022 and PGT-Examination 2022.’ 

Step 3: Select the job and continue with registration. 

Step 4: Complete and submit the form. 

Step 5: Pay the application cost. 

Step 6: Print a copy of the application for future purposes.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies. 

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for unreserved/OBC category candidates, whereas it is  Rs 450 for candidates belonging to EWS/SC category. The fee for ST category candidates is Rs 250.

UGC NET 2022: Subject-wise exam schedule released; check dates here

 Eligibility

The minimum age limit for these vacancies is 21 years as on July 1, 2022. Candidates with a graduation degree in relevant subjects can apply for these posts. For TGT posts, candidates must have a BEd degree and for PGT posts, applicants should possess a postgraduate degree along with BEd.

In all divisional headquarters throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh, the UP TGT exam will be conducted. Candidates who have been shortlisted can appear for the 500 point written exam. There will be no negative marking in the written exam, and questions will either be of the objective or multiple-choice variety.

