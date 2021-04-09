UP TGT, PGT application deadline extended: Here’s all you need to know

Interested candidates can apply for the posts till April 21, 2021 through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board, UPSESSB Thursday extended the application deadline for UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts till April 21 through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org. Initially, the last date to apply for the examination was April 11.

Candidates with a graduation degree in relevant subjects can apply for the posts. For TGT posts, candidates must have a BEd degree and for PGT posts, applicants should possess a post-graduate degree along with BEd.

A total of 15,198 posts will be filled through the examination, out of which 12,603 are for UP TGT and the remaining 2,595 are for UP PGT posts.

UPSESSB will announce the examination dates shortly. The last dates for submission of the application fee are April 25.

The UP TGT examination will be conducted at all divisional headquarters of UP. Shortlisted candidates can appear for the written test which will be of 500 marks. No negative marking is applicable in the written exam. The question pattern will be of objective type or MCQ types.